Israeli settlements destroy hopes for peace: Kerry

Speaking days after a historic measure by the UN Security Council against the settlements, Kerry said on Wednesday the status quo was leading to a “perpetual occupation” of Palestinian lands which in turn would "destroy hopes for peace on both sides."

“The two-state solution is the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians,” Kerry said as he laid out President Barack Obama’s vision of the Middle East before a group of diplomats in Washington.

“Today, there are a similar number of Jews and Palestinians living between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea,” the top US diplomat continued. “They have a choice. They can choose to live together in one state, or they can separate into two states.”

On Friday, the UN Security Council voted 14-0 to pass Resolution 2334, which demanded an immediate end to Israel’s “illegal” settlement activities in occupied Palestinian territories.

The unanimous vote was made possible after the US broke away from its tradition of vetoing anti-Israeli measures and allowed the resolution to pass by abstaining from the vote.

The decision angered Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who accused Obama and Kerry of being behind the “shameful” act. The Israeli envoy to the US, Ron Dermer, pushed the envelope even further, saying on Monday that Tel Aviv was in possession of “ironclad” evidence that showed Obama planned the “gang-up.”

Kerry said in his speech that Netanyahu’s “current coalition is the most right-wing in Israeli history, with an agenda driven by the most extreme elements.”

“Friends need to tell each other the hard truths and friendships require mutual respect,” he said.

Kerry also rejected Tel Aviv’s claims of US collusion with other Security Council members and the Palestinian officials, saying the decision to abstain from the vote was “'in accordance with our values.”

However, he said the Obama administration, like all the administrations before it, has been fully committed to Israel’s security.

“No American administration has done more for Israel's security than Barack Obama's,” Kerry said. “The Israeli prime minister himself has noted our unprecedented military and intelligence cooperation.”