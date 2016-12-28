Iran to do utmost to secure release of female national detained in India

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the Islamic Republic will use all its capacity to secure the release of an Iranian female charity worker who has been detained in India over alleged manslaughter.

“The Foreign Ministry considers it its duty to protect Iranian nationals residing abroad, including students, elites and businessmen,… and will use all its capacity to support them and restore their rights,” Zarif said.

Zarif made the remarks in response to a letter by a number of artists, university professors and lawyers about the detained Iranian national, according to a post on Telegram social network by Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi.

Narges Kalbasi Ashtari has been embroiled in a criminal case following an accident in 2014, when a child disappeared during a riverside picnic organized for staff, parents and children by the 28-year-old charity worker in India’s eastern Odisha State.

The child belonged to a couple, who worked for Ashtari and were also present at the scene when the child went missing.

Kalbasi has been reportedly denied permission to leave India until the legal action against her concludes. She faces a possible jail term if convicted.



Zarif said the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iran’s embassy in New Delhi and the Iranian consulate general in the Indian city of Hyderabad are following up on her case though diplomatic, consular and legal channels.

The top Iranian diplomat said that he had brought up the issue in his meetings with Indian officials during his visit to the country earlier this month.

He said that the Foreign Ministry would continue to follow up on the issue until a favorable result is achieved.