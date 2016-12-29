‘No smooth transition,’ Trump warns, calling Obama remarks ‘inflammatory’

US President –elect Donald Trump voices alarm that his transition into power is not as smooth as he expected it to be, censuring President Barack Obama for his “inflammatory” statements.

The future president took to Twitter Wednesday to make the new comment in response to Obama’s recent claim that he could have beaten Trump if he could run for a third time.

“Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks. Thought it was going to be a smooth transition - NOT!” he said.

The tweet was an apparent response to what Obama said in an interview posted on the podcast "The Axe Files," produced by CNN and the University of Chicago, earlier.

“I am confident in this vision because I'm confident that if I — if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” Obama claimed.

"It is here that we remember that even when hatred burns hottest, even when the tug of tribalism is at its most primal, we must resist the urge to turn inward, we must resist the urge to demonize those who are different," he added.

Trump and Obama have been engaged in a row that started in the early presidency of the first American black president.

The New York billionaire became one of the leading voices in the so-called “birther” movement, which questions Obama’s authenticity of his birth certificate.

Apart from that , the GOP nominee has been a staunch opponent of pretty much every Obama policy in his campaign for the 2016 presidential election, which ended with his electoral victory.