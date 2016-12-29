Oman to join Saudi-led military coalition: SPA

Oman has reportedly expressed willingness to join Saudi Arabia’s so-called coalition to fight terrorism, as Riyadh’s deadly war on Yemen and the kingdom’s support for extremist groups continue to wreak havoc across the region.

According to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Oman’s defense minister, Badr bin Saud al Busaidi, sent a letter to Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, announcing the decision.

Omani officials have not commented on the report yet.

The news comes in the lead-up to Prince Mohammad’s planned visit to Oman in the coming weeks which is aimed at paving the way for a visit by Saudi King Salman to Oman, the SPA report said.

The king’s trip is expected to help boost security, military and economic cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Oman, it added.

Saudi Arabia claims the alliance is aimed at fighting terrorism, but the kingdom is known for sponsoring extremist and terrorist groups, including Daesh, al-Nusra and other al-Qaeda affiliates.

Under the same coalition, Riyadh has been leading a deadly war on Yemen since late 2015 in a bid to restore power to its former president and ally Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

The war has claimed the lives of more than 11,400 Yemenis and destroyed the poor Arab country's vital infrastructure.