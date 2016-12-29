RSS
Syrian army announces halt to fighting by midnight

Syrian army announces halt to fighting by midnight

The Syrian military has announced a nationwide halt to fighting starting from December 30, official news agency SANA reports.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Damascus and foreign-backed militant groups have reached a truce deal brokered by Moscow and Ankara,

Putin said the agreement would be followed by peace talks between the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad and the foreign-backed opposition.

   
