Yemeni forces shoot down Saudi Apache helicopter in Najran

Yemeni forces have shot down a Saudi Apache helicopter in the kingdom’s southern Najran Province in fresh counter attacks in response to Riyadh’s deadly military aggression.

Yemen's al-Masirah television reported that the chopper was brought down on Thursday as it was attacking positions held by the Yemeni fighters.

The report further noted that the Yemeni forces destroyed an Abrams tank and killed five Saudi soldiers Najran’s Qiyadah military base.

Three other Saudi soldiers lost their lives in Talah military base in Najran.

Two other Saudi tanks were destroyed in Najran’s Rajla military base and southwestern Jizan Region.

Moreover, Yemeni snipers killed Saudi soldiers in neighboring Asir Region.

Meanwhile, the Houthis and the Yemeni army took control of several positions held by Saudi mercenaries in the Sabrin neighborhood of Yemen’s northern Jawf Province.

They also thwarted an attack by Saudi mercenaries in Shabwah Province, leaving a number of the militants dead and injured.

Saudi Arabia has been incessantly pounding Yemen since March 2015 with the purpose of reinstalling the country’s former government and crushing the Houthi Ansarullah movement. The Houthis and the Yemeni army have been defending Yemen against the Saudi offensive.

More than 11,400 Yemenis, including women and children, have been killed in the Saudi military aggression, according to a latest tally by a Yemeni monitoring group.