European states must stop backing Syria terrorists: Assad

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has called on European states to stop their support for Takfiri terrorists and recognize the Syrian nation’s right to decide its own fate.

Assad made the remarks in a meeting with a joint delegation, comprising Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) and members of the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, in Damascus on Thursday, official SANA news agency reported.

If the European countries want to help Syrian people, they must first stop supporting terrorists and lift the unjust blockade, which affects the basics of Syrians’ life, he said.

The Syrian head of state also urged European officials to recognize that the solution to the crisis in the country is only in the hands of the Syrian people.

President Assad further called on Western officials to admit that the terrorist attacks taking place in their countries are a result of their wrong policies.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Syrian president called for eliminating Wahhabism, promoted by Saudi Arabia, saying such a move is needed for the success of any anti-terror operation.

He also hailed Russia’s support for Syria, saying it is not only defending the Syrians’ security, but is also ensuring the security of Russians and Europeans.

Members of the delegation, for their part, stressed that their trip was aimed at witnessing the realities on the ground in Syria and expressing solidarity with the Syrian people in the war against terrorism.

They further congratulated Syrians on their recent victory in the flashpoint city of Aleppo and rejected any foreign interference in Syria’s domestic affairs.

On December 22, the Syrian army announced full control over Aleppo and called it a “crushing blow” for terrorists.

It came after the last remaining Takfriri elements were evacuated from the city along with civilians under a ceasefire deal mediated by Ankara and Moscow.

Over the past almost six years, Syria has been hit by militancy it blames on some Western states and their regional allies.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura estimates that more than 400,000 people have been killed in the Syrian crisis. The UN has stopped its official casualty count in Syria, citing its inability to verify the figures it receives from various sources.

Takfirism, which is trademark of some terrorist groups operating in Syria, is believed to be largely influenced by Wahhabism.