Healthy habits you should give up in 2017

We all have them — habits we think are healthy because we heard them somewhere on the news or from a health-conscious friend.

And no matter how much we hate them, we just keep doing them because we think they're good for us, independent.co.uk reported.

Take using Body Mass Index (BMI) to tell whether you're a healthy weight. Is it really the best measure of fitness?

Or taking a daily multivitamin. Healthy habit or a little bit of nonsense?

The answers to these questions might surprise you.

Using a standing desk

A recent long-term study looking at data on nearly 4,000 US adults found no benefit in terms of overall risk of dying from standing as opposed to sitting.

In the short term, however, standing does burn more calories per minute; so if losing weight is all you're worried about, stand on!

Eating only low-fat foods

According to recommendations from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in the 1990s, millions of Americans seeking to lose weight opted for a low-fat, high-starch diet.

They chose margarine over butter and ‘fat-free’ instead of ‘regular’, and they curbed their indulgence on rich, creamy foods. But it didn't work.

An eight-year trial involving almost 50,000 women, roughly half of whom went on a low-fat diet, found that those on the low-fat plan didn't lower their risk of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, or heart disease.

Plus, they didn't lose much weight, if any. New recommendations shows that healthy fats, like those from nuts, fish, and avocados, are actually good for you in moderation! So add them back into your diet if you haven't already.

Swapping dairy for almond milk

Alternatives to dairy milk have been surging in popularity in the past few years, chief among them almond milk. Yet almond milk is practically devoid of nutrients.

By themselves, almonds are protein powerhouses. But a typical glass of almond milk, by volume, is just about two percent almonds and contains almost no protein. And all the vitamins inside are added. So if you're looking for a truly healthy alternative, opt for soy, skim, or low-fat milk.

Juicing

When you juice fresh fruits and veggies, you remove all of their fiber, the key ingredient that keeps you feeling full and satisfied until your next meal.

What you keep is the sugar. In the short term, a high-sugar, low-protein diet means constant hunger pangs, mood swings, and low energy. In the long term, you can lose muscle mass since muscles rely on protein.

Eating egg whites instead of whole eggs

Lots of people began avoiding egg yolks when nutrition experts came out with a recommendation that eating cholesterol was bad for you because it raised your cholesterol.

But there's good news: A growing body of research shows that for the vast majority of people, dietary cholesterol (from foods you eat) doesn't really have much of an effect on your blood cholesterol. So unless you have high cholesterol, ditch those nasty egg-white-only alternatives.

Taking tons of vitamin C to ward off a cold

While a little extra vitamin C can boost an underperforming immune system, taking too much will make you sick.

The upper limit for an adult is 2,000 milligrams a day. Any more than that will most likely cause diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, heartburn, headaches, and other side effects.

Taking multivitamins

Close to half of American adults take vitamins every day. Yet decades' worth of research hasn't found any justification for our pill-popping habit.

That isn't to say we don't need small amounts of vitamins to survive — without vitamins like A, C, and E, for example, we have a hard time turning food into energy and can develop conditions like rickets or scurvy.

Here's the thing: Research show we get more than enough of these substances from what we eat, so no need for a pill!

Going on a ‘detox’ diet

No one needs to detox. Unless you've been poisoned, you already have a superefficient system for filtering out most of the harmful substances you eat. It's made up of two toxin-bashing organs: The liver and the kidneys.

While our kidneys filter our blood and remove any waste from our diet, our livers process medications and detoxify any chemicals we ingest. Paired together, these organs make our bodies natural cleansing powerhouses.

Flossing

Flossing became controversial in 2016 after a report from the Associated Press found that the effectiveness of flossing had never been researched.

The US government has recommended flossing for nearly four decades. But according to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, a set of recommendations the agency sends out every five years, all of the recommendations have to be grounded in scientific evidence.