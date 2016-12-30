Economists expect euro to fall to dollar parity in 2017

The euro is on course to hit parity with the dollar for the first time in more than 14 years, helping the eurozone maintain its recovery by making exports more competitive, according to a Financial Times poll of economists.

Over two-thirds of the 28 experts polled said the dollar would attain the same value as the euro during the course of the year, buoyed by higher US interest rates, in accordance with incoming president Donald Trump’s plans to shift from monetary to fiscal stimulus, FT reported.

The economists expressed relative confidence that after a year of upsets — including Trump’s election and Britain’s vote to leave the EU — the eurozone would avoid major shocks.

But they also worried about Trump’s policies once in office and what they saw as low-probability, high-risk, possibilities, such as a victory for the far-right Marine Le Pen in France’s presidential elections next year.

The single currency traded at $1.05 on Thursday evening trading — far below its 2008 peak of $1.5979. It has not fallen to $1 or below since December 2002, the year euro notes and coins were introduced.

While some EU countries, such as Italy, have cheered on the euro’s fall in value, precisely because of its impact on exports, the currency’s recent weakness and the low interest rate policy that underpins it, is much more controversial in Germany, the eurozone’s economic powerhouse.

Throughout 2016, the single currency has lost some four percent against the dollar, with many market participants expecting further weakness as US interest rates head upwards.

Most economists polled said the US central bank would raise rates at least twice next year after a 25 basis point increase this month.

“Higher rates in the US will raise the attractiveness of European exports and help the ECB’s goal of achieving higher inflation,” said Danae Kyriakopoulou, head of research at Omfif, a forum for central bankers. “But they risk causing problems to emerging markets with vulnerable external balances”.

By contrast with Trump’s plans for a big infrastructure spending plan to boost the economy, the eurozone is likely to still rely on the European Central Bank, which the economists believed keep to existing plans to roll out its landmark quantitative easing package.

More than three-quarters of those polled said the ECB would stick to its plan to buy €780 billion in mostly government bonds to lift growth and inflation. The central bank is now buying €80 billion worth of bonds a month, but, in accordance with a decision this month, will trim that figure to €60 billion from March.

“The ECB is likely to play it safe, but the risk of a policy mistake has increased slightly following the December 2016 decision to scale down the pace of QE,” said Frederik Ducrozet, economist at Pictet Wealth Management.

On average, economists expected eurozone growth of 1.47 percent and inflation of 1.26 percent next year. Twenty-six of 28 respondents said the recovery would outlast 2017.

“The weak euro, expansionary monetary policy and the absence of fiscal consolidation will be supportive of the eurozone’s recovery,” said Peter Bofinger, a professor at the University of Würzburg.

However, those polled acknowledged threats from the uncertain political climate and the problems of Italian banks.

“Italy is today the most fragile economy in the eurozone with low potential growth, one of the highest public debt levels, a high stock of non-performing loans and a weak banking sector,” said Laurence Boone, chief economist at Axa Group. “As well as an institutional framework which makes reforms difficult to get through.”