Rate hike a possibility

China economy improving

Interest rates in China are already on an upward trend as the economy improves, People's Bank of China (PBOC) adviser Sheng Songcheng told Reuters in an interview.

"The economy is improving so interest rates and prices will move in a positive direction," Sheng said. "Under the right circumstances, if conditions allow, we can consider a rate hike."

After starting 2016 under a cloud, China's economy has performed better than expected this year, fuelling speculation that the central bank may be considering a policy shift after years of ultra-loose monetary conditions that have spurred an explosive rise in debt.

Sheng said an increase in deposit and lending rates would serve to improve expectations for the economy overall, and also help stabilize the yuan exchange rate.

The yuan is on course to be the worst performing major Asian currency this year and see its biggest annual loss against the US dollar since 1994, with expectations for further declines next year.

Sheng said China should use some of its foreign exchange reserves to support the yuan, but that the government should not lower the $50,000 annual foreign exchange purchase quota for individuals, which resets on January 1.

"In the past two years, depreciation pressure on the yuan has been high, but (China) hasn't changed foreign exchange management rules. If you change the rules now, there will be market panic," Sheng said.