Charter on Citizenships' Rights

Part 8 XIV. Right to a Transparent and Competitive Economy

Article 68

Citizens have the right to enjoy equal access to economic opportunities and to public and governmental facilities and services. Contracts and agreements of the public and governmental sector with the private sector and granting of any type of license in economic areas to citizens shall be made in compliance with the respective laws and regulations and fair competition in accessing opportunities and facilities.

Article 69

Citizens have the right to be informed of the process of adoption, modification and implementation of economic policies, laws and regulations; to advise the approving authority of their views; to be notified of adoption of decisions different from previous policies and procedures on a timely basis that would allow them to prepare for such changes; and to learn about the decisions adopted through public announcements, in a transparent manner.

Article 70

Citizens have the right to enjoy equal access, in the most transparent fashion, to economic information, including the information relating to bids and tenders to be held.

Article 71

The Government guarantees a law-based, transparent and competitively fair business environment for citizens to engage in various economic activities, where the citizens’ investments are secure and protected.

Article 72

In order to ensure realization of economic rights of citizens, and to maximize participation of each and every member of society in business activities, the Government shall bring about the circumstances required for security of investment; adoption of economic decisions that are simple, straight forward and durable; expanding regional relations and ties; making preparations required for the presence of Iranian economic activists in world markets, supporting renovation, provision of modern science to production enterprises, and targeted arrangement of exports and imports; and combating organized economic crimes, money laundering and illegal trafficking of goods and foreign currencies.

XV. Right to Housing

Article 73

Citizens have the right to take benefit of a safe house suitable to meet their own and their family’s requirements. The Government will pave grounds for realization of this right by observing priorities and by taking into account the resources.

Article 74

The Government will adopt necessary measures and regulations to prepare the grounds for provision of appropriate housing and for improvement of the housing issue, taking into account domestic specifications and cultural values, compliance with Construction National Regulations, and energy consumption optimization plans.

XVI. Right to Property

Article 75

Personal property rights of citizens shall be respected. No person or authority may dispossess one’s ownership, confiscate, seize or attach one’s property, or prevent, obstruct or restrict one from enjoyment of one’s ownership rights or proprietorship, save pursuant to the law.

Article 76

Various types of intellectual property rights, including literary, artistic, and industrial property rights in compliance with the law shall be respected and protected. Citizens have the right, in accordance with the law, to enjoy the required support for creating and presenting artistic works and for benefiting from the economic and non-economic rights thereof inside and outside the country.

