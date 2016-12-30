RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

December 30, 2016 0240 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:174763
Publish Date: Fri, 30 Dec 2016 16:55:31 GMT
Service: Culture

Persian language translation workshop opens in Pakistan

Persian language translation workshop opens in Pakistan

Persian language translation training course began at Iran Cultural Center in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi.

Instructors and translators from the colleges and universities of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are participating in the eight-day course, IRNA wrote.

The training course is being held under the supervision and guidance of renowned Iranian scholar and Professor Ali Bayat.

Director of Iran Cultural Center Ali Aqanouri said at the opening session that translation is the mode for conducting exchanges in the fields of culture and civilization among communities.

He said that the interpreter has to perform his duties with responsibility.

Participants in the training course include translators and teachers of Persian language from Sargodha University, International Islamic University Islamabad, NUML University (National University of Modern Languages), FG College for Women Islamabad and Asghar Mall College Rawalpindi.

The workshop will continue until January 3, 2017.

   
KeyWords
Persian
language
Pakistan
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0485 sec