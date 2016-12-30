Syria cease-fire in place despite clashes

A Russian- and Turkish-brokered cease-fire that aims to end nearly six years of war in Syria and lead to peace talks appeared to hold on Friday but was tarnished by clashes since it took effect at midnight.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, a key ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, announced the cease-fire on Thursday after forging the agreement with Turkey, a longtime backer of the armed groups, Reuters reported.

Monitors reported clashes almost immediately after midnight between terrorists and government forces along the provincial boundary between Idlib and Hama, and isolated incidents of gunfire further south.

Less than 12 hours later, Syrian government forces and their allies clashed with terrorists in a strategic valley northwest of Damascus, and helicopter gunships carried out air raids in the area, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported. Government warplanes then carried out airstrikes in northern Hama, the monitor said.

Calm still prevailed in many areas included in the deal, it said, but the fighting highlighted the fragility of any truce agreement in a country where repeated international efforts toward peace have failed.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the United States could join a fresh peace process once President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20. He also wanted Egypt to join, together with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Jordan and the United Nations.

A number of militant groups have signed the agreement, Russia's Defense Ministry said.

The cease-fire, in the waning days of US President Barack Obama's administration, was the first major international diplomatic initiative in the Middle East in decades not to involve the United States.

The previous two Syria cease-fires, brokered by Cold War foes Washington and Moscow, took effect in February and September but both collapsed within weeks as warring sides accused each other of truce violations and fighting intensified.

Putin said the parties were also prepared to start peace talks intended to take place in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. Syrian state media said late on Thursday those talks would take place "soon".

The Syrian government will be negotiating from a strong position after its army and their allies, including Shia militias, along with Russian air power, routed terrorists in their last major urban stronghold of Aleppo this month.

Moscow's air campaign since September last year has turned the war in Assad's favor, and the last terrorists left Aleppo for areas that are still under their control to the west of the city, including the province of Idlib.

The cease-fire will have to hold before talks can take place.

In a sign that the latest truce could be as challenging to maintain as its predecessors, there was confusion over which armed groups would be covered by the cease-fire.

The Syrian Army said the agreement did not include the terrorist group Daesh, those affiliated to Al-Qaeda's former branch the Nusra Front, or any factions linked to those groups.

But several militant leaders said the agreement did include the former Nusra Front – now known as Jabhat Fateh al-Sham – which announced in July that it was severing ties with Al-Qaeda.

The deal also follows a thaw in ties between Russia and Turkey.

Talks on the latest truce picked up momentum after Russia, Iran and Turkey said last week they were ready to back a peace deal and adopted a declaration setting out principles for an agreement.

In a sign of the detente, the Turkish armed forces said on Friday Russian aircraft had carried out three airstrikes against Daesh in the area of Al-Bab in northern Syria, killing 12 of the terrorists.

Putin said militant groups and the Syrian government had signed a number of documents, including the cease-fire, measures to monitor the truce, and a statement on readiness to start peace talks.

US sidelined

The United States has been sidelined in recent negotiations and is not due to attend the next round of peace talks in Kazakhstan, a key Russian ally.

Its exclusion reflects growing frustration from both Turkey and Russia over Washington's policy on Syria, officials have said.

James Dobbins, a former senior US diplomat, said the lack of American involvement in the talks between Russia, Iran and Turkey did not preclude the United States from being a major player in the region.

In this case, it was frozen out because Obama leaves office in less than a month and because Turkey and Russia are at odds with the United States over its Syria policy and other issues, said Dobbins, a fellow at RAND, a research organization.

Trump has said he would cooperate more closely with Russia to fight terrorism but it was unclear what that policy would look like, given resistance from the Pentagon and the US intelligence community to closer cooperation with Russia on Syria.