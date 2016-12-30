Saudi Arabia invites Iran for talks on Hajj

Saudi Arabia has invited Iran to discuss a return of its nationals to next year's Hajj after Iranians could not take part in the annual pilgrimage following a major diplomatic row, reports said Friday.

The Al-Hayat daily reported that Saudi Pilgrims Minister Mohammed Bentin had opened discussions with more than 80 countries, including Iran, to work out the details of the 2017 Hajj.

"Iran's Hajj delegation was invited to come to the kingdom" for preparations, the paper said.

The Arab News daily said Riyadh would welcome pilgrims for Hajj and the smaller Umra rite "irrespective of their nationalities or sectarian affiliations, including Iranian pilgrims".

Iranian officials have not commented on the report, yet.

More than 1.8 million believers took part in this year's Hajj, but Iranians stayed at home after tensions between Riyadh and Tehran boiled over following a deadly stampede during the 2015 pilgrimage.

Iran lost 464 people in the crush outside Mecca in September 2015.

They were among more than 2,300 people killed in the worst ever disaster to strike the Hajj which capable Muslims must perform at least once. Some sources say more than 4,000 people were killed in the incident and blame Saudi officials for their inefficiency.

Earlier in same month, a massive construction crane had collapsed into Mecca’s Grand Mosque, killing more than 100 pilgrims, including 11 Iranians, and injuring over 200 others, including 32 nationals from Iran.

Serious questions were raised about the competence of Saudi authorities to manage the Hajj rituals in the wake of the incidents, and, facing Saudi intransigence to cooperate and refusal to guarantee the safety of Iranian pilgrims, officials in the Islamic Republic subsequently decided to halt pilgrimages over security concerns.

Saudi Arabia also unilaterally severed its diplomatic ties with Iran in January this year after protests in front of its diplomatic premises in Tehran and Mashhad against the execution by Riyadh of notable Saudi Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr.