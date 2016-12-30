Daelim wins major Iran refinery deal

South Korea's construction giant Daelim Industrial Company has won a major deal from Iran to expand a central oil refinery.

Daelim announced in a statement quoted by the media in Seoul that the project involves improving and optimizing facilities at Isfahan Oil Refinery. It added that the value of the deal is $1.9 billion. This accounts for about 24 percent of the company's sales last year, reported The Korean Herald.

It is among the biggest Iran has awarded to a Korean builder following the removal sanctions in January, Daelim added.

The project, due for completion in 48 months, is to add facilities for the production of high value-added products to the oil refinery located 400 kilometers south of Tehran.

With a capacity of processing 375,000 barrels per day of oil, Isfahan Refinery is currently responsible for supplying around 22 percent of Iran's demand for oil products.

Under the deal with Daelim Industrial which would be officially signed in January 2017, the South Korean company will be in charge of designing, equipping and procuring material, constructing and financing.

Daelim Industrial has been a leading South Korean company in Iran's construction business sector since South Korea established diplomatic relations with Iran in 1962.

It clinched 26 projects worth $4.5 billion in total over the past 40 years. "The latest order is the outcome of being recognized as a credible company by Iran's state-run firms and private companies based on (Daelim's) long experience in Iran," said a Daelim Industrial official, as quoted by The Korea Herald.

The new deal will likely lead to additional orders, said the company, which has carried out various projects in Iran ranging from oil refining, natural gas and petrochemical plant construction.