December 30, 2016 0240 GMT

News ID:174772
Publish Date: Fri, 30 Dec 2016 17:57:15 GMT
Service: Iran

Nakhchivan-Mashhad train service operational

Nakhchivan-Mashhad train service operational

Iran has launched a passenger train service between its northeastern city of Mashhad and Nakhchivan, in Azerbaijan — a move which is expected to provide the landlocked region with access to Iran's national rail network.

The service was launched in a ceremony attended by the heads of the Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Commissions on Thursday, Press TV reported.

Mahmoud Vaezi, Iran's minister of communication and information technology, who is also the co-chairman of the Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Commission, said that the Mashhad-Nakhchivan train can help promote relations—particularly in the tourism sector — between the two countries.

He underlined that Tehran was determined to expand ties with Azerbaijan in all areas, adding that in line with this, the new train service between the two countries was an important move.

The train from Nakhchivan will travel on Sundays and Thursdays to Iran's northwestern city of Tabriz via Jolfa and thereby to Tehran and finally Mashhad.

The price of the ticket for a one-way trip from Nakhchivan to Mashhad (1,858 kilometers) will be about $38. The tickets will be on sale in Azerbaijan and Iran.

Azerbaijani media had in October reported that the country had provided Iran with three railway carriages for Nakhchivan-Mashhad passenger train service.

Reports had earlier also said that the train to Mashhad would operate under the supervision of Azerbaijan Railways. The company had accordingly announced that it planned to open offices in Iran once the Nakhchivan-Mashhad train service becomes operational.

   
