Official: Iraq plans to hold Persian language courses nationwide

Iraqi Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Abdul Razzaq al-Issa has called for teaching Persian language throughout Iraq and said it should not be limited just to Baghdad.

He was speaking during a meeting with Iran's Cultural Attaché to Iraq Gholamreza Abazari, IRNA wrote.

Iran-Iraq relations, particularly those in the cultural and academic fields, as well as Iran's goodwill in granting scholarships to Iraqi students should be also taken into consideration, Al-Issa said.

The Iraqi minister added that establishing universities with joint investment is one of the most important issues in bilateral academic ties that would expand cultural-scientific exchanges and would benefit both sides.

He further said that Iraq is seeking to set up a Persian language chair in the University of Kufa, but it needs Iran's help in dispatching Persian language experts to Iraq.

Cultural and academic relations between countries are of high significance in bilateral relations, he noted.

Abazari said that based on the recent agreement to expand academic ties between the two countries, Iran can play an important role in providing human sciences' syllabus for Iraqi universities.

Holding special Persian language courses for Iraqi university students, launching branches of Iranian universities in Iraq, implementing academic agreements and granting scholarships to Iraqi university professors were among the other issues discussed in the meeting.