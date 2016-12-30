RSS
Azerbaijan to join Iran's annual film festival

Azerbaijan to join Iran's annual film festival

Azerbaijan will participate in the 35th Fajr International Film Festival (FIFF) in Tehran which is scheduled for April 21-28, 2017.

The festival will feature Azerbaijani musical comedy 'Husband and Wife' by prominent composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, Trend Life reported.

'Husband and Wife' runs in three acts with music and libretto. It is the first of Hajibeyov's trilogy of three musical comedies, which also includes 'If Not That One, Then This One' and 'Arshin Mal Alan'.

FIFF is an annual film festival held every April in the Iranian capital city of Tehran. It is an event that celebrates cultural exchanges, displays creative achievements of highly acclaimed cineastes and pays tribute to quality local and international films.

The festival, which started in 1982, is under the supervision of Iran's Culture Ministry. It takes place every year on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Since 2015, the festival has been separated into a national festival in February and an international one in April.

 

   
