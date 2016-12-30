Iran, Kazakhstan keen to expand cooperation

Tehran and Astana are resolved to expand their economic relations, said Iran's ambassador to Kazakhstan.

Mojtaba Damirchilou told Fars News Agency, "The recent visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was aimed at boosting economic ties between Iran and Kazakhstan."

He underlined that trade between Iran and Kazakhstan stood at $600 million over the past nine months. "Iran and Kazakhstan have not used their capacities particularly in the economic fields despite sufficient capacities," Damirchilou added.

Earlier in December, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Ebrahim Rahimpour underlined that his country is resolved to expand cooperation with the Central Asia countries.

"Bolstering ties with friendly countries in Central Asia tops Iran's foreign policy," Rahimpour told reporters after meetings with Kyrgyz officials in Bishkek.

He underlined the need for enhancing relations with Kyrgyzstan and other Central Asian states.