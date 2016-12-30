Germany, China open credit lines for two IMIDRO projects

Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and trade Mehdi Karbasian said that Germany and China opened credit lines for two joint investment projects in graphite electrode in Ardakan, Yazd and aluminum plant in Jajarm, North Khorasan Province.

Karbasian, who also heads Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), said that following implementation of JCPOA, reputable international companies have welcomed partnerships with Iranian firms undertaking joint investment projects in Iran's mining sector, IRNA reported.

He said that a contract was signed with Chinese company for Jajarm aluminum project to provide a two-year interest-free credit of €46 million.

A German company has supplied equipment worth €40 million to implement graphite electrode projects. The credit will extend over a period of three years.

Karbasian said that since 10 to 12 years ago, a technological gap was created in Iran's mining sector, when international companies terminated ties but are now gradually returning to Iran.

He underlined that that foreign advisors are helping Iranian companies in Mahdiabad Zinc Mine in Yazd Province and Zarshouran Gold Mine in West Azarbaijan Province.

Karbasian said that value of projects undertaken between Iran and China over the past three years, was more than €20 billion from which €4 billion was in the mine and mine industries sector.