Iran beats Lebanon in second international beach soccer friendly

The two sides drew 4-4 at the end of the third 12-minute-half, with Mohammad Moradi and Mohammad-Ali Mokhtari each scoring a brace for Iran.

Following the extra-time which ended in a goalless draw in, Farid Blook-Bashi, Mokhtari and Mostafa Kiani scored their penalties for Iran to hand their side the victory, IRNA reported.

On Wednesday, the Iranian squad had powered past Lebanon 3-2 in their first friendly fixture.

The Persians are preparing themselves for the 2017 AFC Beach Soccer Championship to be held in Malaysia in March.

The Asian tourney’s top three teams will qualify for the 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup to be held in Nassau, Bahamas during April 27-May 7.

2016 rankings

The latest Beach Soccer Worldwide (BSWW) rankings released on Wednesday revealed that Iran has maintained its places as the first and fifth squad in Asia and the world, respectively, with 1,785 points.

Portugal (3,477 points), Russia (3,204 points), Brazil (2,800 points) and Italy (2,143 points) rank first to fourth in the global rankings.

Iran is followed by Switzerland, Tahiti, Japan, Paraguay and Spain which stand sixth to 10th in the rankings with 1,726, 1,659, 1,267, 1,210 and 1,154 points respectively.