Hadji: Iran’s friendly a good test for Morocco

Morocco's assistant coach Mustapha Hadji admitted the international football friendly between Iran and his men will be a good test for the Atlas Lions ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The warm-up match, to be played at the Al Ain Stadium in Dubai (UAE), is scheduled for January 6, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Hadji, the former Aston Villa and Espanyol midfielder, believed the friendly will help his side further knows its weaknesses.

“We’re going to take advantage of the friendly against Iran. In my opinion, the warm-up match can give us more knowledge about our players prior to the Africa Cup of Nations,” Hadji said, adding, “The Iranian national football team has valuable players. We have to be ready for this match. It can be a good test for our players.”

He maintained that holding a training camp in the UAE will help Morocco prepare itself well for the upcoming African tourney ,” he added.

Morocco has been drawn in the tournament’s Group C alongside defending champion Ivory Coast, DR Congo and Togo.