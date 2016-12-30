Tevez confirms move to Shanghai Shenhua

Argentina international Carlos Tevez became the latest big name to move to China after the 32-year-old left Boca Juniors to join AFC Champions League hopefuls Shanghai Shenhua on Thursday.

Tevez’s arrival at the Chinese Super League (CSL) club from South America for an as yet undisclosed transfer fee, comes just days after city rival Shanghai SIPG announced it had smashed the Asian transfer record to secure the services of former Chelsea midfielder Oscar, the-afc.com reported.

According to Shanghai Shenhua —which recently installed Gus Poyet as its head coach — Tevez will now undergo a medical before joining the rest of the squad in Japan for preseason training.

A three-time South American Footballer of the Year award winner, Tevez made his debut for Boca Juniors aged just 16, before moving to Brazil's Corinithians in 2005 and West Ham United in England a year later.

In total, the livewire forward played for seven years in the English Premier League, winning the title with both Manchester United and Manchester City.

He also helped United secure the Champions League crown in 2008, before moving to Italian giant Juventus in 2013 where he was to win two Serie A titles.

With Tevez on board, Shanghai Shenhua will now look to improve its domestic fortunes having finished fourth in the CSL last season.

On the continental front, Poyet’s charges will attempt to reach the AFC Champions League Group Stage for a seventh time when it faces either Global FC, Tampines Rovers or Brisbane Roar in a one-legged playoff on February 7.