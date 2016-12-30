Record-chasing Chelsea out to stoke title dreams

Chelsea can take another step toward English football history today when it hosts Stoke City, as the Premier League's jam-packed festive schedule rumbles into 2017.

Chelsea's 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Boxing Day was its 12th in succession, leaving it two wins short of Arsenal's overall top-flight record of 14, set over two seasons in 2002, AFP wrote.

With each win, Antonio Conte's side has looked more and more like champion-in-waiting, but with half the season still to go, Chelsea's players are desperately trying to ignore the hype.

Goalkeeper Thibault Courtois has been one of the main reasons for Chelsea’s resurgence having conceded just two goals in the 12-match run — something he puts down to skills honed in Spain with Atletico Madrid.

"Concentration is a big factor," he told the club website.

"If you keep on shouting and being busy with the game you are always staying in it, and I think that is one of my strong points, focus and concentration during the game.

"I learned a lot of it when I was at Atletico."

Pedro, scorer of two goals against Bournemouth, will be suspended, but top scorer Diego Costa — banned on Boxing Day — should return to the starting XI.

Midfield lynchpin N'Golo Kante is also available again after suspension.

Stoke fell to a 4-1 defeat at Liverpool on Tuesday, having gone ahead through Jonathan Walters, and lie 13th in the table.

Liverpool's victory took it back to second place, six points below Chelsea, and it will stage the biggest game of the New Year weekend today when third-place Manchester City visits Anfield.

City trails Liverpool by a point, having won it last three matches, and manager Pep Guardiola was in attendance to watch Jurgen Klopp's team overcome Stoke.

Cech in the chase

"It's a very big game for both sides," said Klopp.

"When you have a look at the table and see that six clubs fight for (fourth) or (first) it's a really interesting position," added Klopp, who sparred with Guardiola's Bayern Munich during his successful spell as Borussia Dortmund coach.

Klopp is wary too of a City side that will be boosted by the return from suspension of Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero.

"He is back and a good striker, obviously," said Klopp.

"I always thought that he is quite a talented boy. I never made a secret of it, and now he is back in the team with a lot of other really good players, that makes life not easier for us."

Arsenal, two points below City in fourth place, will look to build on Monday's last-gasp 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion when it hosts Sam Allardyce's Crystal Palace on New Year's Day.

Arsene Wenger's side had lost its two previous games and with Chelsea nine points above it, its margin for error is thin.

"If you have back-to-back losses then you have to go and make up for it in different games. Then you can catch up," goalkeeper Petr Cech told the Arsenal website.

"There are still enough games to make up for our blip and I also think it's impossible for our opponents to not drop points."

Palace, held to a 1-1 draw by Watford on Monday in Allardyce's first game in charge since succeeding the sacked Alan Pardew, sits two points above the relegation zone.

Manchester United has closed to within sight of Arsenal and will expect to record a fifth successive victory when 15th-place Middlesbrough visits on New Year's Eve.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan netted a stunning 'scorpion kick' volley as Jose Mourinho's men beat Sunderland 4-1 last time out, which was a further sign that belief has returned to Old Trafford.

"We have a lot of confidence now and we're in good shape," Daley Blind, who scored United's opening goal, told MUTV.

"We need to work hard and keep that feeling up and win games. Of course we want to keep this run going and we'll work hard to do that."

Chastened champion Leicester City, three points above the drop zone, will hope to chase away some of the storm clouds overhead when it hosts a West Ham United team which is seeking a fourth successive win.

'Super-favorite' can still loose

Arsene Wenger labeled Chelsea as 'super-favorite' for the Premier League title after watching the leader close in on Arsenal's record for consecutive victories.

"At the moment Chelsea are the super-favorites because they are quite big and made a big difference," Wenger said.

"But it is theirs to lose as we say here in England. They can still lose it, at the moment they have won it but they can still lose it.

"It's still a long way to go and very difficult for everybody so the head-to-head (matches) will have a vital importance.

"They have addressed their problems well. You have to give credit to Conte to find a solution that has balanced well his team."