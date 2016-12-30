Iraqi forces gaining ground despite Daesh fierce resistance in east Mosul

Iraqi forces are gaining ground in their battle against Daesh in east Mosul despite fierce resistance from the terrorist group, an officer from an elite Interior Ministry unit fighting alongside federal police, said Friday.

Iraqi forces also faced car bombs and fierce resistance from Daesh terrorists in southern Mosul on Friday, the second day of the second phase to take back the city after fighting stalled for several weeks.

An officer in the federal police forces, which joined the battle on Thursday, said there were heavy clashes in the southeastern Palestine district, but they had made progress in two other neighborhoods, disabling a number of car bombs, Reuters reported.

Iraqi forces in the east and north of the city were clearing areas they had recaptured on Thursday before advancing any further, officers said, and the army was trying to cut supply lines to the town of Tel Keyf, north of Mosul.

Since the offensive began 10 weeks ago, Iraqi forces have retaken a quarter of the terrorists' last major stronghold in Iraq in the biggest ground operation there since 2003.

Recapturing Mosul would probably spell the end for Daesh's self-styled caliphate, and Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has said the group would be driven out of Iraq by April.

Elite forces pushed into Mosul from the east in October but regular army troops tasked with advancing from the north and south made slower progress and the operation stagnated.

After regrouping this month, they renewed the offensive on Thursday, advancing from the south, east and north of the city, which has been under terrorist control for more than two years.

On the northern front, Iraqi forces have yet to enter Mosul itself but on Friday they were clearing just-recaptured areas on its periphery as well as trying to cut off Tel Keyf.

"The enemy had occupied this area and used it for resting and resupplying towards Tel Keyf and Mosul," Major General Najm al-Jubbouri, a top commander in the offensive told Reuters in the northern district of Sada, which was recaptured on Thursday.

"It (Tel Keyf) is surrounded from the other sides and by our forces here," he said.

Mosul is bisected by the Tigris river, and Iraqi forces have yet to enter the western side, where 2,000-year-old markets and narrow alleyways are likely to complicate any advance.

More than 114,000 civilians have been displaced from Mosul so far, according to the United Nations - a fraction of the 1.5 million thought to still be inside.