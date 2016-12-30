Turkish committee clears draft expanding Erdogan's powers

A Turkish parliamentary commission on Friday cleared a set of draft constitutional amendments that would greatly expand the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The constitutional commission approved the reforms at the end of a 17-hour session that lasted into the early hours of Friday, opening the way for deliberations and a vote in the full assembly in January, with a possible referendum in the spring, AP reported.

The reforms would turn the largely ceremonial presidency into one where the president enjoys full executive powers. Erdogan, who was prime minister before becoming president in 2014, has long advocated a presidential system, arguing it would give the head of state flexibility to make Turkey one of the top 10 powers in the world by 2023, when the Turkish Republic marks its centenary.

Critics fear the proposed reforms will allow Erdogan to rule alone, with limited checks and balances.

The draft amendments were approved following some 10 days of tense debate that at times resulted in altercations between the ruling party and main opposition party members on the committee. The 21 articles that were initially submitted to the committee were revised down to 18, over some objections voiced by ruling-party legislators.

"This is the greatest democratic move in the history of the (Turkish) republic," said Resat Petek, a legislator from the ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP, following the committee's vote.

The main opposition party, the Republican Peoples' Party, CHP, said the draft amendments amount to a "regime change."

"It is a constitution that will destroy the century-old gains of the democratic republic," said CHP legislator Bulent Tezcan. "It is a constitution that will create a tyrannical state."

Erdogan enjoys popularity and has rallied support following a failed military coup blamed on a movement led by US-based opposition figure Fethullah Gulen.

The changes would allow the president to appoint the government, retain ties with his party, propose budgets and declare states of emergency. They would also extend Erdogan's mandate.

Other proposed amendments would increase the number of seats in the 550-member parliament to 600, reduce the minimum age of legislators from 25 to 18 and set parliamentary and presidential elections on the same day.