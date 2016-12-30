Romania gets new PM, ending political turmoil

Romania's president on Friday named Social Democrat Sorin Grindeanu as the nation's new prime minister, bringing to a close weeks of uncertainty since the left won a parliamentary vote on December 11.

The center-right President Klaus Iohannis signed the official decree naming Grindeanu, a 43-year-old former communications minister, as the new premier.

Grindeanu now faces a confidence vote in parliament on his program and cabinet nominees. The vote must take place within the next 10 days, AFP wrote.

The nomination sought to put an end to a political crisis sparked when Iohannis rejected a previous candidate who would have been the country's first female and first Muslim prime minister.

The president offered no reasons for his rejection of Sevil Shhaideh, initially put forward by the Social Democrats (PSD), but there was speculation that it was due to her Syrian husband's background.

Sources close to the president had indicated on Thursday that Grindeanu was considered a "better solution."

"Iohannis is hoping for a smoother, less conflictual coexistence than he had with former prime minister Victor Ponta," who was forced to resign in November 2015 after street protests erupted over a deadly nightclub fire.

Grindeanu is seen in Romania as a "disciplined soldier" within the PSD ranks and said himself in a recent interview that he had joined the party very young as an outlet for his leftist convictions.

After his nomination Wednesday by PSD leader Liviu Dragnea, Grindeanu said he would obey the party chief.

"Mr. Dragnea is the president of the PSD, it's very simple," he said.

Dragnea had withdrawn his own bid to become prime minister because of a conviction that bars him from office.