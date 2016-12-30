Egypt approves transfer of islands to Saudi Arabia

Egypt's cabinet approved the transfer of two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia despite protests earlier this year and a court ruling that said the transfer was unconstitutional, local media said.

President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi's government approved the deal and sent it to Parliament for ratification despite the court ruling, which the government has appealed, AP reported on Friday.

The transfer was announced alongside a Saudi aid package, leading critics to condemn it as a land selloff. The government insists the two islands were always part of Saudi Arabia but were placed under Egypt's protection decades ago.

The signing of the agreement in April set off the largest demonstrations of Sisi's two-year rule. The Supreme Administrative Court is set to rule on the agreement on Jan. 16.