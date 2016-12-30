RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

December 30, 2016 0719 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:174790
Publish Date: Fri, 30 Dec 2016 19:27:49 GMT
Service: Iran

Egypt approves transfer of islands to Saudi Arabia

Egypt approves transfer of islands to Saudi Arabia

Egypt's cabinet approved the transfer of two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia despite protests earlier this year and a court ruling that said the transfer was unconstitutional, local media said.

President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi's government approved the deal and sent it to Parliament for ratification despite the court ruling, which the government has appealed, AP reported on Friday.

The transfer was announced alongside a Saudi aid package, leading critics to condemn it as a land selloff. The government insists the two islands were always part of Saudi Arabia but were placed under Egypt's protection decades ago.

The signing of the agreement in April set off the largest demonstrations of Sisi's two-year rule. The Supreme Administrative Court is set to rule on the agreement on Jan. 16.

 

   
KeyWords
Egypt
transfer
islands
audi Arabia
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0672 sec