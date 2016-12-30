Brazil police question officer over Greek envoy disappearance

Brazilian authorities have questioned a police officer over the disappearance of Greece's ambassador to Brazil and investigated the possibility that the diplomat's wife was involved in the case.

The case is being investigated by Rio de Janeiro state's homicide division on the assumption that the incident was a murder, local media reported on Friday.

An officer in the police force was questioned for several hours regarding Greek Ambassador Kyriakos Amiridis. The ambassador’s wife, Francoise, who is Brazilian, was questioned as well.

Reports said detectives had found traces of blood on a couch inside the Rio home of the ambassador.

Police found a burned corpse on Thursday evening inside a car that Amiridis had rented.

Meanwhile, Greek Foreign Ministry spokesman Stratos Efthymiou said in Athens that "unfortunately there has not yet been identification of the body" and that "we are awaiting the conclusion of the Brazilian coroner" to make a statement.

"However, it is not a good sign that the (burned out) car was rented by our ambassador," Efthymiou said.

Rio de Janeiro police said they were still investigating the case and had no further comment.

On Thursday, police confirmed that the ambassador had been missing since Monday night, when he was last seen leaving the home of his wife's family in a poor and violent suburb of Rio.

The ambassador was reported missing by his wife on Wednesday.