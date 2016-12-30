RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

December 30, 2016 0719 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:174804
Publish Date: Fri, 30 Dec 2016 22:11:41 GMT
Service: Iran

Russia hopes UN Security Council endorses Syria truce deal

Russia hopes UN Security Council endorses Syria truce deal

Russia has called on the UN Security Council to adopt a Russian-drafted resolution that aims to support a ceasefire agreement brokered by Moscow and Ankara in Syria.

The UN Security Council started closed consultations on the measure on Friday morning.

"We hope that tomorrow morning, we can go for a vote and adopt it unanimously," Russia's Ambassador to the UN Vitaly Churkin said on Friday.

The draft resolution endorses the agreement that also commits the Syrian government and the opposition to enter into direct talks at the end of January in the Kazakh capital, Astana.

The talks aim to reach a political solution to put an end to years of Takfiri violence in the Arab country.

The all-Syria ceasefire is holding across the country despite initial instances of violations by foreign-backed militants, a monitoring group and militant sources said.

The ceasefire agreement excludes the most brutal of terror outfits operating in Syria, namely Daesh and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly known as al-Nusra Front.

The truce was mediated by Moscow and Ankara, which were respectively representing the Syrian government and the anti-Damascus militants.

Ankara has stepped up its cooperation with Moscow recently, prompting speculation that Turkey might be moving away from the United States, which is supporting Kurdish militants in Syria.  

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem said the Syrian government believes in Russia as a guarantor of the ceasefire agreement, but mistrusts the Turkish role.

Turkey has illegally deployed troops inside Syria to purportedly fight Kurdish militants and Daesh terrorists, prompting strong condemnation by Damascus. Ankara has long been viewed as a transit route for militants into neighboring Syria.

   
KeyWords
Russia
Security Council
Syria truce
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0742 sec