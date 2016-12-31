Charter on Citizenships' Rights

Part 9

XVII. Right to Employment and Decent Work

Article 77

Citizens have the right to freely select and engage in the work they choose without discrimination and in compliance with the law. No one has the right to deprive citizens of this right on grounds of ethnicity, religion, gender and/or political and/or social persuasions.

Article 78

Citizens have the right to equal employment opportunity and to select their professions freely in accordance with the provisions of law, in a way as to enable them to earn their livelihood in an equitable and dignified manner. The Government guarantees and oversees the appropriate prerequisite conditions for realization of this right.

Article 79

Citizens have the right to enjoy professional trainings required in relation to work.

Article 80

Citizens have the right to a healthy and safe environmental and work space; and to be provided with necessary measures for preventing physical and mental injuries in work environments.

Article 81

Citizens have the right to seek redress from competent legal authorities for breaches of labor laws and regulations.

Article 82

Employment, promotion and granting of benefits to employees shall be based on specialization, competency and job-related skills; arbitrary, discriminatory and biased approaches in this context, as well as the use of methods violating privacy rights in the process of selection for employment are prohibited.

Article 83

Women have the right to appropriate job opportunities and to pay equal to men for equal work.

Article 84

Forced child labor is prohibited. Exceptions that might be in their best interests shall be authorized only by law.

XVIII. Right to Welfare and Social Security

Article 85

Citizens have the right to peace of mind, pursuit of happiness, hope for a better future, spiritual self-improvement, social empowerment, leading a safe and tranquil life, having the opportunity and the means to spend more time with their family, recreation, sports and tourism.

Article 86

Citizens have the right to enjoy public welfare, social security and aid services.

Article 87

Citizens have the right to enjoy unemployment benefits in cases of involuntary unemployment; in accordance with the law.

Article 88

Citizens living in rural areas and in tribal areas have such rights like rural development, insurance, social security and safety of living environment.

Article 89

Citizens, particularly women, have the right to access sport, educational and safe recreational facilities, and be able to attend national and world sport arenas, while preserving Islamic-Iranian culture.

Article 90

Women shall have the right to enjoy healthy nutrition during pregnancy; healthy childbirth; postpartum health care; maternity leave; and medical treatment for common women diseases.

Article 91

Citizens have the right to an environment free of individual and social harms, including narcotics and psychedelic substances. Vulnerable groups and those seeking assistance are entitled to benefit from effective measures of the Government in areas of rehabilitation, creation of hope, and social security.

Article 92

The community of veterans and others who made great sacrifices for the country and their esteemed families have the right to be specially provided necessary facilities for individual and collective empowerment in order to effectively attend and participate in various aspects of cultural, political and social life.

Article 93

The Government protects rights of the insured; and this protection entails assurance of existence of a competitive environment; supervision over activities of insurers and insurance entities; regulation of the insurer and insured relations; improvement of the mechanisms for considering claims of the insured persons and other beneficiaries.

Article 94

Citizens have the right of access to goods and services in a way that will not put their health or safety in jeopardy.

(To be continued)