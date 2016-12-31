Eating fish could help pregnant mothers prevent asthma in children

Mothers to be who eat oily fish or take fish oil supplements more than halve the risk of their children developing asthma, a study said.

Lead researcher Professor Hans Bisgaard, said, "The omega 3 fatty acids they contain are definitively and significantly related to preventing breathing problems", express.co.uk wrote.

The Copenhagen University Hospital study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, examined the effect on pregnant women of fish oil supplements.

Bisgaard added: “We have long suspected there was a link between the anti-inflammatory properties of omega-3 fats, the low intakes of omega-3 in Western diets and the rising rates of childhood asthma.

“Asthma and wheezing disorders have more than doubled in Western countries in recent decades.

“We now have a preventative measure to help bring those numbers down.”