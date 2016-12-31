Misuse of cyberspace hazardous

You think, he doesn't want to hear anything. He is drowned in his own world which is full of people who are similar to him. Sometimes, he is happy and smiling and sometimes he is sad and distressed. One day he wants to remove himself from his imaginary world and another day is worried about this disconnection. He is always busy with his cellphone and doesn't know what is going on around him. He cannot even enjoy the taste of foods and doesn't sleep enough.

It is a description of the living condition of many youth and teenagers who are vulnerable to depression and isolation without being aware of it.

Professor Hossein Baher, a sociologist, believes that the increasing use of Internet and cyberspace has led to a wide gap between generations.

On rapid development of social networks, he said youth have turned to online communication across the world in a way that they mostly get knowledge and information from cyberspace.

He said one-fourth of the world's youth use immoral sites, adding fortunately a large number of Iranian youth do not give preference to such websites.

Baher underlined that the youth should be provided adequate recreational facilities to prevent them from excessive use of Internet and surfing immoral websites.

He said tradition and modernity stand on opposite ends of each other, adding "We can't distance ourselves from what is going on in the world."

Baher noted that culture of cyberspace use should be promoted in the society, pointing out that Iranian Cyber Police should act decisively against any misuse of Internet and violation of privacy.

He stressed that the presence of police helps provide people with cyberspace security.

Another socialist, Tahmores Shiri said excessive use of social networks creates delusion and subjectivism among youth and cause them to spend their entire life in cyberspace which is threatening for their future.

He said a number of factors have led to the extensive use of social network, adding currently being a member of social network is fashionable and people enquire from each other about this.

"The second group, which is larger than the first one, includes those who want to obtain financial and political benefit from cyberspace."

He said, in fact, youth use social networks to offset the deficits in the society.

Earlier in September, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei drew attention to attempts by Iran's enemies to undermine Islamic values by making inroads across the cyberspace. The Leader urged the clergy to confront such attempts.

The Leader said the enemy is seeking to prevent devoted and righteous youths from the essence of religion.

"Today, this is being done across the cyber world," Ayatollah Khamenei said, noting that confronting this scheme was the first and foremost responsibility incumbent upon the clergy. "Seminaries and religious sages should equip themselves with the capability to confront the massive enemy army."

The cyber world, the Leader asserted, was concurrently a source of blessing and curse, noting that its potentials had to be rightly availed of to ensure wide-scale promotion of Islamic concepts.

"Iran's Supreme Council of Cyberspace was created to focus on such a goal," the Leader said.