Family support ‘helps patients more than a visit to doctor’

Relationships can improve wellbeing and encourage healthy habits and behaviors more than just another visit to the GP.

Professor David Asch of the University of Pennsylvania said: “Spouses and friends are more likely to be around patients when they are making decisions that affect their health — like taking a walk versus watching TV, or what to order at a restaurant, express.co.uk reported.

“Patients are also more likely to adopt healthy behaviors — like going to the gym — when they can go with a friend.

Though people are more influenced by those around them than by medical staff they see only occasionally, these cost-free interactions are largely untapped.”

These lost opportunities, and the high costs when doctors and nurses keep tabs on patients, mean it is vital to enlist the social support patients already have.

Asch said: “Privacy concerns often prevent doctors and hospitals organizing support.

“But while privacy is important under some circumstances, more often patients would love it if friends and family helped them manage their diabetes.”

The New England Journal of Medicine lists how to engineer engagements to promote health.

It has support ranging from no social engagement — such as when a patient is expected to take medication as part of a routine, without anyone seeing them do — to a design that relies on reputational or economic incentives.

Where social incentives are designed with reciprocal support, the researchers point to a study in which diabetics were asked to talk on the phone weekly with peers, and others received more typical nurse-led management.

Those who worked with peers improved more than those who worked with clinical staff.