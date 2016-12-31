Dozens dead as bombs hit Iraqi capital

Twin blasts ripped through a busy market area in central Baghdad Saturday, police said, shattering a relative lull in attacks in the capital.

Two suicide bombers attacked the Al-Sinek area, killing at least 27 people and wounding 53, police said, AFP reported.

"Many of the victims were people from the spare parts shops in the area, they were gathered near a cart selling breakfast when the explosions went off," said Ibrahim Mohammed Ali, who owns a nearby shop.

Torn clothes and mangled iron were strewn across the ground in pools of blood at the site of the wreckage near Rasheed Street, one of the main thoroughfares in Baghdad.

"Twin terrorist attacks were carried out by suicide bombers in Al-Sinek neighborhood," an official from Baghdad operations command told AFP.

The area is packed with shops, workshops and wholesale markets and usually teeming with delivery trucks and laborers unloading vans or wheeling carts around.

The attack was claimed by the Daesh terror group via its propaganda agency Amaq.

Baghdad has been on high alert since the start on October 17 of an offensive, Iraq's largest military operation in years, to retake the northern Daesh stronghold of Mosul.

Daesh has tried to hit back with major diversionary attacks across the country but has had little success in Baghdad. Saturday's twin bombings were the deadliest in the capital since the start of the Mosul offensive.