Iraq's resumed assault on Daesh in Mosul makes gains

Iraqi security forces freed a neighborhood of the northern Iraqi city of Mosul on the third day of a renewed push to liberate the city from Daesh.

The Quds neighborhood was reportedly freed by Iraqi forces on Saturday, Press TV reported.

An Izadi woman who had been held captive by Daesh terrorists in the neighborhood but had later been left on her own reportedly provided information to security forces in the operation to free Quds.

The 42-year-old woman, who had been kidnapped from her hometown of Sinjar in 2014, had been held in captivity in Quds. However, her captors left as security forces closed in on the neighborhood on Thursday.

According to Major General Maan Saadi, of the elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS), the woman, whose name was not publicized, provided information that helped the Iraqi forces recapture Quds.

Iraq's special forces are continuing to push back Daesh terrorists in the eastern sector of Mosul.

According to AP, Friday's fighting in the Quds neighborhood came a day after Iraqi forces broke a two-week lull in fighting to stage a multipronged offensive in eastern Mosul east of the Tigris River.

The latest push, aided by airstrikes, took place under clear and sunny skies.

Iraqi government forces launched a large-scale offensive in mid-October to retake Mosul, the last major urban center held by the terrorist group in Iraq.

The offensive, however, had stalled about two months later because of the presence inside Mosul of some one million civilians and stiff Daesh resistance.

Back in August 2014, Daesh terrorists overran Sinjar, killing, raping, and enslaving large numbers of Izadi Kurds. The town was later recaptured on November 13, 2015, during a two-day operation by Peshmerga forces and Izadi fighters.

The Office of Kidnapped Affairs in the northern Iraqi city of Duhok said around 3,500 Izadi Kurds are being held captive in Daesh-held areas and a large proportion of the abductees are women and children.

According to the CTS, the Quds neighborhood has now been liberated and the Iraqi flags are hoisted on top of buildings there.

Iraqi forces have cleared the recently recaptured village of Sada, north of Mosul, of the last pockets of Daesh terrorists.