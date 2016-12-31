Iran sees 11.5% increase in US tourists in 2016

Iran has witnessed an 11.5 percent rise in US tourists year-on-year, as of September 2016, said a report in Fortune and Euromonitor International.

The report comes from the US government's Office of Tourism and Travel and notes Iran is one of the countries with the biggest jumps in the year-to-September, karavaniq.com reported.

US passport holders have a harder time entering Iran than nationals of most other countries as they are required to have an official guide accompanying them at all times. Visa procedures are also lengthy.

The report follows similar information released by Iran's tourism authorities which noted a 12-percent boom in tourists to the country in the past year.

In 2015, the Islamic Republic welcomed some 5.5 million foreign guests. However, 2016 data will not be released until the Iranian New Year in March 2017.

The recently unsanctioned country intends to attract 20 million tourists by 2025 — a figure which many have questioned due to the current dearth of facilities for existing numbers of visitors.

US citizens, along with Canadians, have a difficult time entering Iran due to the stringent visa policies. Meanwhile, Mexicans, the other North American state, have visa-on-arrival for Iran.

As with many Western tourists coming to Iran, a significant proportion of those entering the country is in elderly demographic and comes as part of organized tours.