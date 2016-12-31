Iran, ATR to finalize deal in days: Official

Iran will finalize a contract with ATR aircraft manufacturer on Wednesday to purchase 20 turboprops, an Iranian official announced.

Representatives from ATR — a joint venture of Airbus and Finmeccanica of Italy — will arrive in Tehran on Wednesday for the final round of business negotiations on the multi-million-dollar contract, said Deputy Minister of Road and Urban Development Asghar Fakhrieh-Kashan on Saturday, reported Tasnim News Agency.

A $400-million contract on the purchase of twenty 70-seat passenger planes will be finalized on Wednesday, he added.

The deputy minister noted that five planes are expected to be delivered to Iran's flag carrier airline, Iran Air, by March 2017.

According to Fakhrieh-Kashan, the new planes will operate on domestic routes.

An initial agreement on the purchase of the ATR planes was reached during the visit to Italy in January 2016 by President Hassan Rouhani and the business delegation accompanying him.

In the same month, during President Rouhani's visit to Paris, Tehran also signed a major contract worth about $27 billion with Airbus to buy 118 planes.

Iran and Airbus intensified business negotiations in October following the US decision to remove a final hurdle for Western aircraft manufacturers to sell planes to Iran under contracts signed after the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a nuclear agreement between Tehran and P5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany) went into force in January.

While Western plane makers are impatient to trade with Iran, Washington still demands that even non-American manufacturers wishing to sell to Iran obtain an export license if their products include materials made in the United States. Airbus, based in Europe, buys more than 40 percent of all its aircraft parts from the US.

Iran sealed another deal in June worth around $25 billion with the US aerospace heavyweight, Boeing, for the purchase of 100 passenger planes.

In December, the deal with Boeing was finalized, allowing Iran to buy 80 planes within 10 years. The first deliveries are expected in 2018.