Appetite for Iranian crude in Poland on the rise

Demand for Iranian crude oil has emerged in Poland — a sign it is competing with medium sour barrels from Russia and Saudi Arabia, trading sources said.

Poland's two refiners, Grupa Lotos and PKN Orlen, have both recently bought crude from Iran, with the country hoping to further diversify its crude suppliers, Platts reported.

Grupa Lotos, Poland's second-largest refiner, resumed Iranian crude imports six months after it bought two million barrels of Iranian light crude in July, sources said.

The refiner was looking to charter a Suezmax carrying one million barrels of Iranian crude on Kharg Island to Gdansk voyage for January 10 loading, sources said.

Grupa Lotos operates the 210,000 bpd Gdansk refinery which runs largely on Urals crude from Russia — a key supplier to Poland.

The refiner had previously said it was considering a long-term crude oil supply contract with the National Iranian Oil Company for its 10.5 million tons/year refinery in Gdansk following the delivery of two spot cargoes last month.

That came two weeks after PKN Orlen, Poland's largest refiner, made its first purchase of Iranian crude buying one million barrels of Iranian Light for its 326,000 bpd refinery in Plock.

PKN Orlen said at the time the cargo will be delivered to Naftoport in Gdansk in January and then pumped via pipeline to Plock.

Competitive in Europe

Iran and Saudi Arabia have both looked increasingly to Europe to take their crude in a battle with Russia for market share. PKN Orlen's deal with the Saudi state-owned supplier was Poland's first long-term contract with a Middle Eastern producer.

European refiners have rekindled interest in Iranian crude in the past few months partly due to its competitive pricing compared with other medium-sour crudes from the Persian Gulf and Russia.

France, Greece, Italy and Spain have been the buyers of Iranian crude since sanctions against the producer were lifted in January. Hungary and Romania, as well as Poland, have also become outlets for Iranian crude.

The glut of heavy sour crude means European refiners are spoiled for choice as Iran battles it out with OPEC competitors Iraq and Saudi Arabia along with Russia.