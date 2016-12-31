RSS
Publish Date: Sat, 31 Dec 2016 18:08:28 GMT
Iran’s Esteki among six candidates for ' Rookie of 2016' title

Iran’s Esteki among six candidates for ' Rookie of 2016' title

Sports Desk

The Iranian handball player of Romania's Dinamo Bucuresti's Sajjad Esteki has been shortlisted among the six candidates for ' Rookie of 2016' title of VELUX EHF Champions League in 2016. 
Esteki, 26, is the top goalscorer in the competition this season, with 68 goals in nine matches — three more than Magnus Bramming from Denmark's Team Tvis Holstebro club, varzesh3.com reported. 

The Iranian talent has put in brilliant performances in the present season of the European tourney.

Other nominees are Nedim Remili (PSG), Bramming (TTH Holstebro), Andreas Wolff (THW Kiel), Dika Mem (Barcelona) and Nebojsa Simic (IFK Kristianstad).

Candidates can be voted for on fans.vote/v/ACnpcYblluY.

 

 

   
Resource: varzesh3.com
