Sadeqzadeh wins Iran’s Pahlavani wrestling games, crested ‘Champion of Year'

Iranian Pahlavani wrestler Jaber Sadeqzadeh (kneeling) poses for a photograph with the Islamic Republic of Iran Wrestling Federation officials at Shahid Beheshti Sports Hall in Mashhad, northeastern Iran, on December 30, 2016. presstv.com

Iranian wrestler Jaber Sadeqzadeh was crowned the champion of Iran’s National Senior Pahlavani Wrestling Championship in the country’s northeastern shrine city of Mashhad.

The Iranian sportsman overcame compatriot Ahmad Mirzapour in the +100kg weight category of the competitions at Mashhad’s Shahid Beheshti Sports Hall on Friday, and stood atop the podium, Press TV reported.

Sadeqzadeh was also named Iran’s ‘Champion of the Year’ and donned the Pahlavani armband.

Mazandaran outfit scooped the top honor in the team division of the tournament, having racked up 37 points. It was followed by representatives from Khorasan Razavi A side in the second spot with 26 points.

Wrestlers from Khorasan Razavi B squad collected 25 points to claim third place.

The National Senior Pahlavani Wrestling Championship kicked off on December 31, 2016, and finished later in the day.

Pahlavani wrestling goes back to ancient Persia, and was originally used to train warriors.

It combines martial arts and wrestling techniques, calisthenics, strength training and epic music.

The two competitors in a match try to take control over each other by throwing the opposite combatant back on his shoulder.

The wrestler is allowed to grab his opponent’s pants or belt as a grip. He can also use his or own legs to off-balance a rival, hence causing him to fall to the ground.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has recognized Pahlavani wrestling as among the world's longest-running forms of sport.

On November 11, retired Iranian wrestler Alireza Heidari was named the president of the International Pahlavani Wrestling Federation.