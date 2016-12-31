RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

December 31, 2016 0951 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:174851
Publish Date: Sat, 31 Dec 2016 18:30:15 GMT
Service: Sport

Nadal beats Goffin to win fourth UAE title

Nadal beats Goffin to win fourth UAE title
Spain's Rafael Nadal (R) poses with the winner's trophy with Belgium's David Goffin after the final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2016 in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, on December 31, 2016. Nadal won 6-4, 7-6.
NEZAR BALOUT/AFP

Rafael Nadal ended an injury-plagued 2016 on a high by lifting the Mubadala World Tennis Championship title for a fourth time on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Spaniard defeated 11th-ranked Belgian David Goffin 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) in their first meeting after world number one Andy Murray earlier ousted Canada's Milos Raonic 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) to take third place, AFP reported.

Nadal's 2016 campaign had been ruined by a wrist injury that forced him out of Roland Garros after the second round and saw him miss Wimbledon.

But he looked in form throughout the exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi, beating Czech Tomas Berdych in the quarterfinal and Raonic in the semifinals.

Wimbledon and Olympic champion Murray, who was knighted in the New Year Honors list, lost to Goffin in Friday's semifinal, his first defeat in six meetings with the 11th-ranked Belgian.

Nadal will now head to Australia for the Brisbane International, with Goffin travelling to Doha for the Qatar Open.

Murray's next stop is neighboring Qatar for the opening week of the ATP season and two weeks out from the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of 2017.

In the match for fifth-place in the six-man field, France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beat Czech Thomas Berdych 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 10-3.

   
KeyWords
Nadal
beats
Goffin
IranDaily
 
Resource: AFP
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0555 sec