South Pars meets 63% of Iran's gas demand

South Pars Gas Complex (SPGC) refineries supply over 63 percent of gas demand nationwide, said managing director of the complex.

Masoud Hassani further said that refineries have processed over 109.4 billion cubic meters of gas during in the nine months to December 20, 2016, Shana reported.

The official said the facility's output has risen by 22.7 percent year-on-year.

He said SPGC refineries have sweetened over 87.61 bcm of gas during the period for injection in the national gas trunklines.

Furthermore, the refineries have processed 141 million barrels of gas condensates during the period — up 16 percent year-on-year, Hassani added.

The refineries, he noted, have also processed 356,000 tons of sulfur during the nine months.

The official said that most of the condensates produced in the complex were exported to Asia. Iran sells the bulk of its condensates to South Korea.

Iranian officials have emphasized that the country will be given more room for maneuver in the global energy market by converting condensates to products such as naphtha, aviation fuel and diesel.

To this effect, Iranian officials have announced ambitious plans to build at least eight new condensate refineries in Pars Special Economic Energy Zone. This is meant to prevent further sales of raw material in favor of selling end products.

Once fully operational, the eight refineries will have a daily production capacity of 24,800 barrels of condensates.

Other key products include 128,000 barrels of light naphtha, 148,000 barrels of heavy naphtha, 29,600 barrels of aviation fuel and 149,600 barrels of diesel.