NIOC to raise crude recovery from oilfields

The priority for Nation Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) is to boost recovery coefficient from Yadavaran and Azadegan oilfields, said a senior official of the company.

Gholamreza Manouchehri, NIOC's deputy head for development and engineering affairs, said that the recovery coefficient from the two joint fields is intended to climb from the current 5.5-6 percent to approximately 20 percent, Mehr News Agency reported.

On the development of the two fields, he said that proposals which provide the highest recovery rate will receive top priority, pointing to several MoUs which have so far been inked with international companies.

Manouchehri elaborated that NIOC had been in talks with Sinopec and CNPC of China underlining that exclusion of Chinese firms from the development projects was not on the agenda.

He said that Iran welcomes cooperation between Chinese and European firms for expansion of Iranian oilfields.

Last week, Manoucheri said that Iran told the Chinese companies that have developed the initial phases of two major oilfields that they will have to compete with global energy giants for the future phases of the projects.

He told IRNA that the NIOC had informed Sinopec and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) that they would have to participate in tenders for further development of Yadavaran and North Azadegan oilfields.

He added that the Chinese companies had agreed with the proposal.

Based on contracts with CNPC and Sinopec, they were to be prioritized in talks on the next phases of North Azadegan and Yadavaran.

Sinopec signed a deal with NIOC in 2007 worth $2 billion to produce 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) in Yadavaran. Later in 2009, CNPC signed a similar $2-billion deal with NIOC to produce 75,000 bpd of oil at North Azadegan.