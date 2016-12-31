Glass seal with Kufic inscriptions discovered in northern Iran

The third season of archeological excavations in the ancient zone of Natel in the city of Nour (in northern Iran) led to the discovery of architectural remains, including a castle, outstanding clay works from the third and fourth centuries, and a glass seal with inscriptions in Kufic.

Head of the excavations team Abdolreza Mohajerinejad was quoted by the Research Institute of Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization as saying that the plan of the castle walls is round with ditches dug for defensive purposes. He added that the main construction materials used in the castle are pebbled river stones, with medium and large dimensions, and bricks, which are used both in the flooring and for the walls.

He attributed the castle, which has a central building and bathroom, to the Safavid era and noted that the central building is rectangular with a wall in the form of porch. The wall is not attached to the main building which raises the possibility that it belonged to subsequent period.

He also referred to other parts of the castle such as the water reservoir and a hexagonal-shaped pond with brick walls and floor and water storage built with pebbled river stones.

Mohajerinejad noted that in the third season of excavations resulted in the discovery of enclosed spaces like rooms which were used for keeping horses, patrolling and as waiting room. He, however pointed out that full identification of the castle's architecture demands further explorations in the years to come.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the archeologists said that remains of a furnace were discovered in a section of the castle, which, given the architectural changes in the surrounding area, it believed to have been constructed in the next period.

Pointing to the intact structure of the furnace, he stressed that with regard to the accumulation of silica in some part of the trench, several pieces of glass and deformed pieces of it, it can be said that the furnace was used for the conversion of silica to glass, which is perhaps due to the change in the function of the castle to an industrial zone.

Referring to the discovery of clay works dating back to the third and fourth centuries, he said clay works with decoration of splashed glaze, paintings under the glaze, graffito clay works and Celadon-style pottery made from kaolin paste have been unearthed.

He further said a glass seal with Kufic inscriptions as well as decorative beads in yellow and black colors are part of the relics which date back to the fourth century AH.

He concluded that it apparently seems that the area was abandoned in the Safavid era after a massive flood, which left a three-meter layer of sediments.