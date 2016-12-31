AEOI ordered to devise emergency situation plan

Iranian Parliament passed a bill on Saturday to oblige the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) to devise a plan aimed at addressing the emergency situation in power plants and nuclear facilities.

As per the bill, the AEOI is required to develop the plan based on the general policies of the 6th Five-Year Economic Development Plan (2015-2020) and resistance economy in line with the country's civil defense, IRNA reported.

According to the passed bill, the AEOI could cooperate with Iran's Civil Defense Organization and ministries of defense, foreign affairs and interior aimed at working out the plan.

The plan should finally be submitted to the country's Supreme National Security Council for final approval.