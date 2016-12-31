RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

December 31, 2016 0950 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:174860
Publish Date: Sat, 31 Dec 2016 19:07:58 GMT
Service: Iran

AEOI ordered to devise emergency situation plan

AEOI ordered to devise emergency situation plan

Iranian Parliament passed a bill on Saturday to oblige the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) to devise a plan aimed at addressing the emergency situation in power plants and nuclear facilities.

As per the bill, the AEOI is required to develop the plan based on the general policies of the 6th Five-Year Economic Development Plan (2015-2020) and resistance economy in line with the country's civil defense, IRNA reported.

According to the passed bill, the AEOI could cooperate with Iran's Civil Defense Organization and ministries of defense, foreign affairs and interior aimed at working out the plan.

The plan should finally be submitted to the country's Supreme National Security Council for final approval.

 

   
KeyWords
AEOI
plan
emergency
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0781 sec