MP: Heavy water export not against national sovereignty

An Iranian lawmaker said that stockpiling the country's additional heavy water in other states does not violate Iran's national sovereignty.

Mojtaba Zonnouri, who sits in the parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, referred to the sale of more 70 tons of heavy water to foreign countries, saying that Iran’s production of heavy water has not been affected by the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“Iran is capable of producing heavy water, which has numerous usages. The process has not been undermined by the JCPOA,” Zonnouri told ICANA on Saturday.

According to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, the country has exported 70 tons of heavy water to the US, Russia and Oman since the nuclear deal went into effect in January 2016.

“Iran has not lost its capability”, the MP stressed, adding the JCPOA has not only had any adverse impact on heavy water production in Iran, but also has paved the way for the country to enter the global market.

The amount of heavy water produced in Iran is more than what the country needs, so Iran can sell the additional amount, he underlined.

Zonnouri noted that Iran keeps its additional heavy water in a third country and export its products from there, but this does not runs against its ownership over the products.

Heavy water is used to cool reactors that produce large amounts of plutonium.

Under the nuclear deal between Iran and P5+1 group of countries, Iran pledged to put limitations on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of all nuclear-related sanctions imposed against Tehran.

The country is not allowed to have additional heavy water reactors or accumulation of heavy water inside the country for 15 years and all excess heavy water must be made available for export to the international market, the deal stipulates. Iran sold some 32 tons of heavy water for a price of $8.6 million to the US in July.