Rouhani: Iran backs Syria cease-fire

President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday expressed Iran’s support for cease-fire in Syria, warning that such a truce should not provide a let-up for terrorists to regroup.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes a cease-fire in Syria,” Rouhani told visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem in Tehran. “During the cease-fire, terrorists should not be given the opportunity to strengthen themselves.”

The president hailed the liberation of the city of Aleppo by the Syrian Army, saying that the triumph has paved the ground for restoring stability to the country through political means.

“I hope peace talks would bring whole Syria under the rule of [the government in] Damascus … and provide security for the people of Syria,” Rouhani said.

He said that Iran will stand by Syrian nation in its resistance and in all political arenas. “I am sure that the Syrian nation will emerge victorious.”

The Syrian FM appreciated Iran’s “all-out support” for his country, stressing that the Islamic Republic played a significant role in helping Syria in its fight against terror groups.

Muallem also called for further coordination between Iran, Syrian and Russia in battling terrorism.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian top diplomat held talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and the Secretary of Iran’s National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.

The two foreign ministers discussed the latest developments in Syria with a focus on humanitarian aid delivery to affected areas in the vicinity of Aleppo, Fua and Kfarya towns.

They also talked about the recent cease-fire, which has been negotiated between Russia, Iran, Turkey, the Damascus government and the Syrian opposition.

The cease-fire will be followed by a new round of peace talks between the Syrian government and the opposition in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana.

Syria integrity

Iran’s top security official underlined that any negotiations about Syria that undermine the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity will get nowhere.

In the meeting with Muallem, Shamkhani referred to the return of armed groups to the negotiating table and their giving in to the conditions laid down by the Syrian government for the cease-fire as the outcome of the Syrian forces’ achievements in the battlefield, the recapture of Aleppo in particular.

Shamkhani added that given the numerous cases of cease-fire violations by terrorist groups in Syria in the past, the only thing that can guarantee adherence of the armed groups to any agreement is maintaining Syrian military authority and control over their activities.

He further stressed that any political path or dialogue that undermines the sovereignty of Syria’s legitimate government over the country’s entire territory or seeks some parts of Syria to fall into the hands of terrorist groups “is doomed to failure.”