Iran's president warns of bids to boost terrorists during Syria truce

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the Islamic Republic welcomes Syria’s nationwide ceasefire, but warned against the strengthening of terrorists during the truce time in the Arab country.

“One must watch out that no opportunity will be created during the time of ceasefire for the terrorists’ reinforcement,” Rouhani said in a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem and Major General Ali Mamlouk, the head of Syria’s National Security Bureau, in Tehran on Saturday.

The ceasefire, which took effect across Syria at midnight on Friday, excludes the most brutal of terror outfits operating in the Arab country, namely Daesh and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly known as al-Nusra Front.

The truce was mediated by Russia and Turkey, which respectively represented the Syrian government and the anti-Damascus militants.

Rouhani further hailed the great achievements made by the Syrian government, army and people in the fight against terrorists, particularly in the recently-liberated strategic city of Aleppo.

“The victory in Aleppo conveys this message to the terrorists that they will never be successful in the wrong path they have chosen [which is replete] with crime and bloodshed,” the Iranian president said.

He added that the liberation of Aleppo has prepared suitable grounds for field activities against terrorists and political measures meant to restore stability and security to Syria.

He expressed hope that future steps to solve the Syrian crisis and in initiate peace talks would lead to the establishment of security for the Syrian people and the maintenance of the country’s territorial integrity.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always stood by the Syrian nation in their resistance and at different political scenes, and will continue its support in the future,” Rouhani said, adding, “We are confident that the Syrian people will achieve a final victory and success.”

He further stressed the importance of reinforcing unity and coordination among Iran, Russia and Syria to help Damascus restore stability and sustainable security to the country.

The countrywide ceasefire in Syria came one week after the Syrian army announced its full control over Aleppo when the last remaining militants were evacuated along with civilians from the eastern sector of the city under a truce deal mediated by Ankara and Moscow.

Iran’s support pivotal in Syrians’ fight against terrorism

Muallem, for his part, said Iran’s full support for Syria has played and will play a leading role in the Arab state’s fight against terrorism.

He commended the support of Iran and Russia for the Syrian government and nation and called for more cooperation among the three countries in this regard.

The Syrian foreign minister also said Iran has an important position in the region and urged further enhanced ties with Tehran.

Muallem arrived in Tehran on Saturday for a day-long visit at the head of a high-ranking delegation. Earlier in the day, he held talks with senior Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.