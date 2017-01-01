RSS
January 01, 2017

News ID:174882
Publish Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 11:29:50 GMT
Service: Iran

Iran condemns terror attacks in Baghdad, Istanbul

Iran condemns terror attacks in Baghdad, Istanbul

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has vehemently condemned recent terror attacks that claimed scores of lives in Baghdad and Istanbul, urging concerted international endeavor towards confronting terrorism.

In a statement on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi empathized with the Iraqi and Turkish governments and nations, including the survivors of the acts of barbarity.

On Saturday, back-to-back blasts, later claimed by the Daesh Takfiri terror group, killed at least 28 people at a crowded market in the Iraqi capital.

And in the early hours of Sunday, at least 39 people were slain and 69 others wounded in an armed attack on a nightclub in the major Turkish city. Manhunt is underway for the perpetrators.

The Iranian official further blamed the continued and prevalent presence of terrorism on “the instrumentalization of violence and terrorism as well as the application of double standards” by certain parties in the fight against terror threats.

The only way to confront terrorism is through consensus and unity among all countries against the phenomenon, Qassemi added.

   
